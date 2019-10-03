AKRON

Driver gets 8 years

for fatal accident



An Akron man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for a drunken-driving crash that killed one man and seriously injured two others.

Sean Michael Blackburn, 34, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Blackburn to eight years in prison Thursday and suspended his driver’s license for life.

Blackburn was driving a Cadillac about 1:30 a.m. April 7, 2018, at North and Howard streets when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle carrying Thomas Leslein, 21, of Cuyahoga Falls, and two others.

Leslein, a 2015 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School who had been attending Baruch College in New York City, died at the scene. The two others, police said, were seriously injured but survived.

Police say woman robbed

by male acquaintance

An Akron woman was robbed Wednesday afternoon by a man believed to be an acquaintance of her brother, police said Thursday.

At about 3 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was at her residence on Colonial Hills Drive in North Hill when she heard a knock on her door.

She recognized the man, let him in and went upstairs.

When she returned downstairs, the man was holding a handgun and demanded her money. He took the money she had in her purse and fled the scene on foot.

Pizza delivery man

robbed at gunpoint

A pizza delivery man got more than he bargained for Wednesday night when he was robbed by two men in Akron, according to Akron police reports.

The 32-year-old victim was sent to the 400 block of Chittenden Street in East Akron for the delivery. When he got out of his vehicle at about 8:15 p.m., he was confronted by a suspect who asked him several times if he had change for a $50 bill.

A second suspect wearing an orange ski mask approached the delivery man from behind with a handgun.

The victim handed over the pizzas with the delivery sack, but the first suspect demanded all his cash, including change.

When the victim gave him the cash, the two suspects fled on foot with the pizzas and money.

The victim returned to the pizza business and reported the crime.

Springfield man arrested;

accused of pointing gun



Officers responding to a call about a man pointing a gun at an individual near Yale Steet and Bowdoin Lane arrested an 18-year-old suspect on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the location, they observed a man who met the description of the suspect.

Police found a loaded gun in the Springfield Township man's backpack during a patdown for weapons.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Clerk, Falls candidates

raise funds at brewery

An Oktoberfest fundraiser for Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt and Cuyahoga Falls council members and candidates will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio Brewing Company, 2250 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls.

Suggested donations range from $25 to $250.

To RSVP, send an email to sandrakurt@yahoo.com or call 330-869-0065.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Top Dem picked



for elections board



Democrats gathered Wednesday evening to recommend that Tom Bevan, the current party chair in Summit County, replace Wayne Jones on the Summit County Board of Elections.

Jones stepped down Sept. 30 from his position as one of two Democrats who meet regularly with two Republicans to oversee the administration of local, state and federal elections held in Summit County.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, R-Hudson, is responsible for appointing members to open seats on county boards of elections, which are typically filled with recommendations made by local parties.

If approved, Bevan would serve the remainder of Jones' four-year term, which expires in 2021.

Jones has occasionally missed recent meetings at the board of elections due to health issues.

A former state representative, chair of the county party and a stalwart activist in local Democratic politics, he was honored in June with a lifetime achievement award by his colleagues in the local party, who offered two rounds of applause Wednesday night in his honor.