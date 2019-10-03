In 13 years of measuring public opinion, never have residents been so negative about living in Summit County.

Yet never have they been more positive about job opportunities or the local economy.

The mixed signals are part of the 2019 Community Pulse Report, published Thursday by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR). The private firm has been measuring attitudes about quality of life and top concerns in Summit County since 2007.

The research firm released an early sampling of the 2019 data in May to inform the “This Is Akron” media collaborative, which convened community meetings and reported on top concerns in the city ahead of the municipal primary races. The countywide data released Thursday include the responses of all 800 Summit County residents who took the survey on landlines and cellphones. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5%.

For a third straight year, substance abuse dominated the open-ended question on “the most important problem facing Summit County right now.” The abuse of opioids and other drugs, which barely registered in the poll before 2013, was a top concern for 28% of respondents, down from 32% in 2018, 29% in 2017 and up from 12% in 2016.

Annual overdose deaths reported by Summit County Public Health fell from 221 in 2016 to 43 last year. Public sentiment has not fallen as quickly; emergency room visits for overdoses are up 10% this year compared to the first nine months of 2018. The 1,429 ER visits in 2018 are still a marked improvement from the 2,431 in 2016 and 2,322 in 2017.

The second-most cited concern this year was government and infrastructure, including road conditions and sewer bills. It was the No. 1 issue in Akron and has remain an elevated concern across Summit County for six straight years.

Employment, which topped Center for Marketing and Opinion Research annual poll from 2007 to 2014, concerned only 6% of respondents this year, down from a high of 49% in 2010.

The local poll offered a different take on income inequality figures released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. While the census reported a widening racial income gap — median incomes climbing for white households and falling for minorities — nonwhite respondents in the poll were more likely than white to say they’re better off financially than they were a few years ago.

Perceptions of financial prosperity were even more stark by income. Less than a quarter of respondents in the lowest income bracket felt better off compared to more than half making the most.

Akron residents, in general, voiced less optimism than their suburban peers on a host of issues.

Asked if “things in Summit County are going in the right direction,” 74% of suburban and 59% of Akron residents said yes. The most pessimistic respondents included 18- to 24-year-olds, those earning less than $25,000 a year, families with children, renters, minorities and the unemployed.

Along educational lines, those with just a high school diploma felt the best about job opportunities while college graduates gave the highest marks for the overall local economy.

In 2007, 54% of respondents preferred newspapers. That portion fell gradually to 28% by 2018 and stayed there this year. Respondents gave television news 19% and radio 10% of the local media market. Social media is increasingly the go-to source for information, from 3% in 2013 to 14% this year.

