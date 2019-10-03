CANTON — A three-judge panel rendered a verdict of two death sentences Thursday for the man who murdered a Lake Township couple in the summer of 2017.

George C. Brinkman, 47, didn’t react visibly upon hearing the decision from Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Chryssa Hartnett.

He stared straight ahead as the judge delivered the death sentences for the aggravated murders of Rogell (Gene) and Roberta (Bobbi) John, a couple he had known for more than 10 years.

Audible emotion was heard from some relatives of the Johns seated in the gallery. After the hearing, family members hugged and cried.

Hartnett and Judges Kristin Farmer and Taryn Heath reached the verdict following roughly five hours of deliberations, starting Wednesday afternoon and concluding mid-Thursday morning.

Brinkman’s death penalty sentences will be imposed at a hearing at 8:15 a.m. Friday before the same panel.

Brinkman also will be sentenced on the remaining charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery and single counts of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence, as well as multiple firearm specifications stemming from the use of a gun in the crimes.

Relatives of the victims will be given the opportunity to address the court, and Hartnett will explain the defendant’s appellate rights.

Family of the victims declined to comment until after Friday’s hearing. Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Fred Scott, Stark County Public Defender Tammi Johnson and defense attorney Aaron Kovalchik also declined to comment Thursday.

The judges also considered life prison terms with no chance for parole for 25 or 30 years or a life term without the possibility of parole.

Earlier in the week, the panel had found Brinkman guilty of all charges in the June 2017 shooting deaths.

Brinkman pleaded guilty to all charges but the trial was still required under the law because it’s a death penalty case.

On Wednesday morning, Brinkman told the panel he deserved the death penalty, despite the efforts of his attorneys to argue otherwise. The defense cited the defendant’s mental health problems, depression, suicidal tendencies, alcohol abuse, periods of homelessness and a traumatic childhood.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Brinkman planned the killings as part of a theft, stealing $40 from Gene’s wallet and $100 from Bobbi’s purse.

Brinkman shot Gene three times and Bobbi twice, also striking her head with the gun several times, according to prosecutors.

He’s already been convicted and sentenced to death in the killings of Suzanne Taylor, 42, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, in Cuyahoga County. Those murders occurred the same day Brinkman slayed the Johns, according to investigators.