Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's attempt to halt Summit and Cuyahoga counties' federal case against opioid makers will undermine local governments' abilities to serve their constituents, a Summit County spokeswoman said Thursday.

The two counties filed a joint brief in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals this week asking the court to deny Yost's request to stop the landmark opioid trial scheduled for later this month from proceeding.

Summit and Cuyahoga counties sued several drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies in federal court, alleging that they fueled the nation’s prescription opioid epidemic.

Greta Johnson, assistant chief of staff to the Summit County executive and the county’s public information officer, said Yost’s request to halt the trial until the state’s cases proceed is threatening the trial scheduled to start Oct. 21 in federal court in Cleveland.

“If he is successful, it will undercut the ability of local governments to deliver the services they need to provide to their residents, which is a shameful attempt to undercut home rule,” said Johnson, a former state representative and former assistant prosecutor for the county.

In late August, Yost filed the petition to halt or delay the October trial in Cleveland until the state's complaint goes to trial. A bipartisan coalition of 14 attorneys general and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed briefs in support of his petition.

Yost said at the time the petition was filed that only two of Ohio’s 88 counties — Summit and Cuyahoga — have a say in the October trial. He is arguing that although each Ohio county should have equal access to money from a settlement or jury verdict, that money should come in a single action by the state.

“The rest of Ohio — and Ohio itself — is being left behind in the MDL [multidistrict litigation] lawsuit in Cleveland,” Yost said in a prepared statement when the petition was filed. “The hardest-hit counties of Appalachia and the vast majority of the state are being asked to take a number and wait — and that wait could delay or prevent justice.”

Summit County and 21 public agencies, towns, cities and villages in it filed a lawsuit in late 2017 against 11 makers and three distributors of pain pills. The focus of the suit isn’t just recovering millions of dollars in public funds spent on the opioid crisis and seeking damages for hundreds of overdose deaths, but seeking funds for what it will cost the county to rebuild in the future, from education and treatment to support of first responders.

Summit and Cuyahoga counties are serving as bellwethers in the trial scheduled to start Oct. 21 in Judge Dan Polster’s courtroom. They’re expected to be test cases to show how other lawsuits as part of the multidistrict litigation involving more than 2,000 local jurisdictions across the country might fare.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan have sharply criticized Yost’s petition to halt the local cases. Gov. Mike DeWine has agreed the litigation should remain under community control.

The appeals court ordered the plaintiffs to submit a response to Yost’s petition. The response brief filed Wednesday argues Ohio lacks standing to seek a halt to the trial and the exceptional requirements to grant the writ aren’t met.

“The petition for a writ of mandamus filed by the Ohio Attorney General to stay, indefinitely, the October 21 bellwether trial in the landmark opioid multidistrict litigation ('MDL') is grounded on two fundamental misconceptions,” the response states. “First, contrary to the assertions in the petition, the two bellwether plaintiffs, Summit County, Ohio, and Cuyahoga County, Ohio … do not intrude on the province the Attorney General claims as his own. Second, the outcome of the trial is in no way binding on the State of Ohio, which is not a party to the MDL proceedings, and Ohio has no standing to seek relief in this Court.”

The response states the parties and the district court have spent “tens of thousands of hours on discovery, experts, and motion practice — at a cost in the millions of dollars” in preparing for trial.

The response says the state is “jumping in at the eleventh hour as a non-party to demand dismissal or indefinite delay.” The counties also argue Ohio is not a party to the proceedings, “nor did it ever seek to intervene to request from the district court the drastic relief it now seeks.”

"Instead, it sat on the sidelines while the district court addressed and denied the Defendants’ motions to dismiss, which raised many of the same issues Ohio seeks to raise here,” the response states. “The State could have moved to intervene in the district court and could have directly appealed any denial of intervention.”

Four settlements have been announced in the local case scheduled to start Oct. 21.

A $20.4 million deal with Johnson & Johnson announced this week includes a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties, a $5 million reimbursement of the counties’ legal expenses and $5.4 million in charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations with opioid-related programs in the two counties.

In September, U.K.-based Mallinckrodt PLC announced a settlement in principle with the two counties totaling $30 million, including $24 million in cash and $6 million in generic products, including addiction treatment products.

The two counties reached settlements in principle with two Ireland-based drugmakers in August: Endo agreed to pay $10 million and provide $1 million of two of its drugs free of charge to the two counties, while Allergan agreed to pay $5 million, with Cuyahoga getting $3.1 million and Summit getting $1.9 million.

