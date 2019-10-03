Country rock. The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Tangier Event and Entertainment Center in Akron. This is the South Carolina band's Through Hell and High Water… and Back Tour. The Southern rock and country band is best known for songs like "Can't You See" and "Heard It in a Love Song" and "Fire On the Mountain."

Bad movie, good laughs. The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at the Akron Civic Theatre. This is billed as a farewell tour for host Joel Hodgson and his robot sidekicks Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy as they crack jokes as a movie plays on the big screen.