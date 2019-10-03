As Summit County prepares for a federal trial over the nationwide opioid epidemic that has taken thousands of lives, the University of Akron has received a grant to improve treatment for opioid users and their families.

The University of Akron on Wednesday announced the project, “Interdisciplinary Training Initiative (ITI) for Children, Adolescents & Families Impacted by Opioid User Disorder (OUD).”

Led by Rikki A. Patton, associate professor at UA’s School of Counseling, and Jessica Chou, assistant professor in the Department of Counseling and Family Therapy Department at Drexel University in Philadelphia, the project received a $1.3 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The project, which addresses treatment gaps by training mental health professionals, aims to help affected families deal with the trauma caused by opioid abuse, as addiction reaches beyond the user, according to UA.

The university said the project will expand community-based experiential training with a focus on youth and their families affected by opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders.

“Many people suffer from opioid addiction. The individuals who suffer from opioid addiction may receive treatment, but most families related to users do not,” Patton said in a prepared statement. “The impacts of the addiction and how it affects the family unit is overlooked.”

The project involves training site supervisors and students who study marriage and family therapy or community mental health. Over the course of one year, they will participate in online educational modules, webinars and mixed reality simulations supported by evidence-based, trauma-informed culturally competent practices for prevention, treatment and recovery support for users and their families, according to UA.

Training starts in January with 10 online modules for training on opioid use covering children and family. Participants will be selected from the university’s student body and will receive a stipend for taking part.

“We know how badly affected this community and others have been hit by the opioid epidemic,” Patton said. “There is a painful ripple effect of addiction and developing an integrated treatment that focuses on both the user and the extended family is needed.”

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.