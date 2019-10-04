CUYAHOGA FALLS — In the 50 years since the infamous fire on the Cuyahoga River that sparked a national environmental movement, kayaks and canoes have replaced pollution and flames on the river.

Northeast Ohio’s Crooked River is now officially a state water trail, which should encourage tourism, recreation and conservation on the waterway.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz designated the Cuyahoga River Water Trail as Ohio's 13th state water trail in a ceremony Friday at Water Works Park, one of the 24 designated access points on the water trail.

"This is an amazing trail that goes just through the heart of Northeast Ohio,” Mertz said before signing paperwork to officially designate the water trail. "ODNR is proud to be a partner in this milestone moment for the river and its ongoing story of success.”

A water trail is a stretch of waterway identified as a recreational resource with maps, signage and informational resources showing official access points, amenities and safety information. A paddling brochure also is available.

The trail, which was narrowed down from more than 70 designated access points to 24 on nearly 90 miles of river, has been in the works for years with dozens of partners. Eventually, the partners hope to add more access points.

“Basically, it already exists. The river — the trail — is there, and increasing numbers of people are using it,” said Andrea Irland, outdoor recreation planner for the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service. “But the management of it as a water trail provides a better user experience.”

The river offers a variety of paddling experiences along its length, starting in Geauga County and flowing through Mantua and Kent in Portage County south to Cuyahoga Falls — an area that offers challenging white water — and Akron, where it jackknifes and flows north through Cuyahoga Valley National Park to its mouth at Lake Erie, with an elevation change of more than 700 feet from start to end.

As the river’s water quality has improved over the years, more people started getting out on the water — and it soon became crowded, said Elaine Marsh, co-founder of Friends of the Crooked River and an advocate for the river for decades. The water trail should help keep the many paddlers on the river safer.

“I've said many times, if you would have told me 50 years ago that we would be celebrating a river that people actually use, I would have said it's impossible,” said Marsh, who paddled to the ceremony in a canoe.

Portage Park District Executive Director Christine Craycroft said the Cleveland nonprofit George Gund Foundation contributed a $50,000 grant, and ODNR contributed a $20,000 grant for signage. The water trail project also received more than $90,000 in cash support from funders and more than $50,000 worth of in-kind time and materials. West Creek Conservancy is the fiscal sponsor for the water trail.

Friday’s ceremony was a continuation of the celebration of the river this year to mark its revitalization since the June 1969 fire in Cleveland. The Friday event included a parade of paddlers arriving at the park and poems about the river read by Charlie Malone and Carrie George from Kent State University’s Wick Poetry Center.

The ceremony ended with a ribbon-cutting officially marking the designation of the water trail, which is complemented by the Cuyahoga River Brewery Trail, made up of breweries within a mile of the river that brew a special IPA — “I Paddle Around.”

The Cuyahoga River Water Trail is managed by the cities of Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Kent; Cleveland Metroparks; Cuyahoga Valley National Park; Geauga Park District; Portage Park District; Summit Metro Parks; and the villages of Silver Lake and Mantua.

“We've become the poster child, I think, for the whole country, maybe the world, because the focus has been on the Cuyahoga River and what we've accomplished in 50 years,” Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said. “So it went from where you probably wouldn't get near it, let alone in it, to now it's a magnet. Everyone loves the water."

For more information on the Cuyahoga River Water Trail, visit cuyahogariverwatertrail.org.

"We've come a long way, and where do we go from here? It's just one more example, this water trail, of how the resilient Northeast Ohio communities come together to improve our region and defy that Rust Belt moniker,” Craycroft said. “We think the river's only going to get better from here on and more popular, so we need to be ready."

