United Airlines will add three daily flights to Washington Dulles International Airport from Akron-Canton Airport in May, the airport announced Friday.

The flights, scheduled aboard CRJ-200 aircraft, will add a net 100 seats a day for the airport and give passengers access to hundreds of United flights from Dulles.

Ankit Gupta, United Airlines’ vice president of Domestic Network Planning, said in a news release that the new service will offer increased access to connecting flights and several international cities popular with travelers.

The increased presence of United Airlines gives Akron-Canton a boost as it works to increase passenger levels since it lost about half its capacity several years ago.

In August, United posted a 23 percent increase in passengers from August 2018, with 15,985 passengers enplaned and deplaned, according to airport records. It was the largest increase among airlines operating at the Green airport.

“United’s new service will diversify schedules in the D.C. area, create access to the Southeastern United network, and connect our community to the globe through a world class airport,” said Ren Camacho, Akron-Canton Airport president and CEO.

The flights to Dulles International will give customers the chance to connect to United’s 270 domestic and 30 international flights. The overseas routes include Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Heathrow, Tel Aviv and Zurich.

Lisa Dalpiaz, director of marketing and air service development, expects the flights to be popular with the airport’s business customers.

“It’s great for our corporate communities,” Dalpiaz said. “That’s going to open up quite a few opportunities for them.”

Dalpiaz said the airport will see a year-to-year increase in capacity next year thanks to the added flights.

“We’re finding our footing and working our way up,” she said. “We know the airport has a yearly economic impact of over $1 billion.”

By mid 2020, Akron-Canton Airport will open its new gates, a $34 million modernization project.

The project includes new food options, including a bar, Cinnabon and Arby’s.

Dalpiaz said the Dulles routes could eventually give Akron-Canton a lift beyond the immediate increased capacity.

"If this is successful, it lends us the opportunity to talk about new flights," she said. "The more people who choose Akron-Canton, the more likely we are to get new service. … They [airlines] go where the passengers are."

