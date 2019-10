An 18-year-old Akron man playing basketball at the Summit County Public Library Odom Boulevard Branch was kicked and punched unconscious by five individuals Thursday afternoon.

According to police reports, three males and two females were involved in the attack, which took place just before 6 p.m.

The victim's cell phone was taken and he received a large cut over his right eye from the beating.

The suspects fled in a gray Mitsubishi Highlander, police said.