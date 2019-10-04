“You’re a dead man.”

Jovonta Moore testified Friday that Kaleem Primm said this to him several times on the night that ended with Primm dead.

Moore said Primm charged at him and he feared that Primm might make good on the threats. He drew his gun and fired at Primm.

“I didn’t wait to see nothing on him,” Moore said during his lengthy testimony in his murder trial. “If I waited, what if he stabbed me — and didn’t shoot me?”

Moore, 23, is claiming self-defense in the shooting death of Primm, 22, on March 31 outside an East Mapledale Avenue house in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Moore’s week-long trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty’s courtroom is expected to end Monday morning with closing arguments. The jury will then begin deliberating.

Moore is charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

In response to questions from his attorney, Job Esau Perry, Moore detailed his feud with Primm that began in early March. He said the animosity was fueled by the fact Primm was dating Moore’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children. He said Primm didn’t like how he’d stop by his ex-girlfriend’s home on East Mapledale to see his children, often when Primm wasn’t there.

Moore said he heard a rumor that Primm had put a hit out on him. He said the dispute boiled over on March 23 when Moore went to see his kids. He said Primm was acting crazy and making a clutching motion as if he had a gun, though Moore never actually saw one.

Moore, who said he carried a gun for protection, pulled out his gun and fired it several times in the air as a warning. Moore said he then got in his car and drove away.

Two days later, Moore said he was about to go into a Save A Lot when a car with Primm inside pulled up behind the vehicle he was in. Moore said Sheila Hargrove, the woman driving the car he was in, sped off, with the other vehicle in pursuit.

Moore said Hargrove was able to lose the vehicle but Primm showed up a short time later at her house and tried to get Moore to come outside to fight him. Moore stayed in the house.

On the night of March 31, the two men again faced off at the same East Mapledale house.

Moore said Primm came into the house and told Moore to go outside. He said he kept telling Moore he was a “dead man” and said, “I’ll show you,” and pointed two fingers at his head.

Primm left the house. Moore said he called a friend to come and get him and then went onto the porch. Primm told Moore to come off the porch but Moore stayed where he was.

Moore said Hargrove, who had followed him onto the porch, told him to go back inside. He said Primm said, “Oh, hell no!” and ran at him. Moore said he took two steps back but was cornered between the house and the screen door.

“I was scared at that moment,” Moore said. “I didn’t know what he was about to do to me.”

Moore said he pulled the trigger on his gun, shooting Primm three or four times until Primm dropped. He said he then panicked and left.

“Do you wish now you would have stayed?” Perry asked.

“I do,” Moore said.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer questioned Moore at length about his statement to an Akron detective in which he lied about shooting Primm but later said he did it. Moore said he ultimately told the truth to both the detective and the jury.

Mayer pressed Moore about why he shot Primm when Primm was unarmed.

“Was I supposed to wait until he pulled out a gun and said, ‘Hey, Jovonta, I’m going to shoot you!’” Moore asked. “Anybody in their right mind who had heard threats would have protected themselves. Even you, Mr. Mayer.”

Mayer asked Moore why he carried a gun.

“I live in a day and age where you’ve got to protect yourself,” Moore said. “You don’t live in the areas I live in, do you?”

Moore asked Mayer if he would shoot him if Moore had threatened him and then charged at him.

“I would not shoot you, sir,” Mayer responded. "I would fight you.”

“Everybody’s not a fighter like you,” Moore said.

