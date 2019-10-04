An Akron mother released early from prison in the death of her 2-year-old daughter is getting another chance to turn her life around.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty permitted Tierra Williams into a reentry program Friday rather than sending her back to prison.

The program is an intensive supervision effort to reacclimate people who have been released from prison back into society. Those who don’t follow the program’s requirements can face sanctions, including returning to prison.

“We’ll see how it goes,” McCarty told Williams during a hearing Friday.

Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating her probation by assaulting her mother in an incident last month in Canton and not following other probation rules. McCarty ordered that Williams be screened for the reentry program.

Williams, 24, and Dariaun Parker, 25, her former boyfriend and the father of her three young children, were charged in the death of their 2-year-old daughter, Wynter.

Wynter was found unresponsive in the cold Feb. 2, 2018, outside the family’s Akron apartment. Williams had left Wynter with Parker while she was out with the couple’s 4-year-old daughter. Parker fell asleep and lost track of Wynter on a day when temperatures hovered between 12 and 18 degrees.

Williams returned home to find Wynter outside and made a frantic 911 call. The girl, though, couldn’t be saved.

Williams and Parker pleaded guilty in November to child endangering. McCarty sentenced Williams to 18 months and Parker to two years in prison Jan. 25.

McCarty released Parker from prison last week after he had served nine months and put him on probation for two years. The judge granted Williams an early release in April after she had served three months. She was placed on probation for 18 months.

While Williams was in prison, her mother cared for her two young children.

Williams was arrested Sept. 10 for hitting and choking her mother at her mother’s Canton home and striking a female neighbor who tried to intervene. Williams was convicted of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Canton Municipal Court.

This conviction was a violation of Williams’ probation for her Summit County case.

McCarty said children services will be involved in Williams’ case because of her assault conviction. She said many view children services as the enemy but the agency can provide help and support.

“I think that’s something you can use and benefit from,” the judge said.

Williams will return to McCarty’s court in two weeks.

Kani Hightower, Williams’ attorney, said she is pleased McCarty gave her client another chance.

“I think reentry court will be beneficial for her,” she said. “I feel she’ll take advantage of all the opportunities it offers.”

