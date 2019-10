Akron police are investigating what caused a crash between a Honda CRV and a Mercedes Friday morning on the Wallhaven roundabout near St. Sebastian Church and Elm Hill Park.

Initial police reports said a medical problem may have led to the crash about 8:42 a.m. where Mull and South Hawkins avenue meet at a traffic circle.

One person was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment.

No other details were immediately available.