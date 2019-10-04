Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed in downtown Akron early Tuesday when a vehicle jumped the curb and hit him.

Robert Friend, 51, who lived at the Mayflower Manor apartment building downtown for seniors and adults with disabilities, was riding near East Exchange Street and South Broadway about 1:20 a.m. when the accident happened.

The driver is a 50-year-old man.

Police suspect alcohol was involved in the incident.

Friend died from blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities, a spokesman for the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with minor injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back with Ohio.com and the Beacon Journal.