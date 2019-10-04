People seem to die a lot.

Just nine days ago, a great mentor and a friend, former Beacon Journal Editor Dale Allen, took his last breath. The obit said he was 81. I was surprised. Didn't seem like he should have been that old.

A retired colleague maintains a blog for Beacon Journal alumni. Prominently featured on the blog is a black box with white type that is headlined, “Memorial Wall.”

The list of names is long. Last week, I decided to count the people I worked with who are on the list. I got to 46.

Forty-six people who sat in this newsroom with me have left the Earth.

I try not to think much about the fact that, as Jim Morrison put it, no one here gets out alive. That seems like some kind of twisted, ongoing joke.

But during the first week of October, death is a subject I can't avoid. It's been that way for 34 years.

Before 1985, I had lost good friends, including two high-school basketball teammates and my college roommate. Those hit me hard. But not nearly as hard as the loss I suffered that October.

I remember exactly where I was. It was 9:20 on a Thursday evening, and I was sitting in a rented house in Wooster, watching one of my favorite TV shows, “Cheers.”

The call came from my father.

My mother, whose family tree boasted limb upon limb of folks who lasted into their late 80s and early 90s, was dead at age 60.

Myelofibrosis, a rare, incurable blood disorder.

Even though she had been terminally ill, the timing was unexpected, and it hit me harder than anything I had ever experienced. The hurt was later multiplied when she missed the birth of my kids in 1988 and 1990.

I still cry from time to time. By contrast, I don't think my father ever cried. The men who fought in World War II weren't supposed to cry. So he simply waded into the funeral arrangements.

Mom used to tell us much earlier, when to me the issue seemed perpetually in the future, "Just cremate me. It won't make any difference to me then.” She truly believed that. She'd rail about funeral-home directors who seemed to twist a financial knife in grieving relatives.

But then she'd wink at my father and say: “I know you won't.”

He didn't. He couldn't. She always knew he couldn't, and that was OK with her.

When the time came, it was a simple but attractive coffin.

Cherry, a wood she always liked. It was a sound compromise by my dad, who was able to mediate between his knowledge of her attitude toward death and his desire to make a lavish display in keeping with his unfailing 36-year devotion to her.

She certainly would have understood. My mother understood a whole lot of things. But she couldn't understand why her body had turned against her.

Oh, she appreciated the irony.

A talented, lifelong athlete — two-time silver medalist in the Midwestern figure-skating competition in her 20s, and much later a tennis convert who attacked the sport and progressed like a rocket — her body had been her Ferrari, her Hasselblad, her precision instrument that responded predictably and gracefully upon command.

As the disease progressed, she said she could will herself well. She often seemed to believe it. But she couldn't explain to herself why she was sick in the first place if it were a matter of will. Logically, she knew, it was one way or the other.

And she did think logically, even though she was the artist in an opposites-attract pairing with an engineer.

To my dad, beauty was mostly exact answers, equations that were unarguably correct or incorrect, electrical circuits that either worked or didn't. To my mom, it was the shadings that mattered, that made life rich. To her, beauty involved things like the aesthetics of morality.

That and a rapid-fire backhand volley.

Jane Schellentrager Dyer read everything, from lightweight pap to the most inaccessible classics. As a school kid, I could never understand why she read books — heck, nobody was assigning them to her. But as I grew older and things kept getting less simple, it began to seem to me that her voracious reading was drawing her methodically, inexorably closer to figuring out what life is all about. Even though I realized that nobody ever quite does that.

So why was my mother any different than yours? In the overall scheme of things, she wasn't. She was just mine. And I miss her. Still.

Mom probably would have been pleased with the way things turned out on the day of the funeral. It was sunny. All the right things were said and done.

Even the funeral director had turned out to be a decent fellow. He was businesslike without being cold, sensitive without trying to pluck strings of guilt.

At our first meeting, he mentioned that some people don't think about it until after the fact, then wonder what clothes the body was buried in. If we wanted her to be buried in anything in particular, he said, we'd need to give it to him.

Later that day I volunteered to take to the funeral home what my father picked out. Both of us knew it really didn't make any difference if she were buried in a suit of armor or her birthday suit. But just as surely, both of us wanted to have her dressed in something she liked.

My dad went to her closet — an excruciatingly painful act at that hour — and pulled out a bathrobe he had given her.

“This,” he said to me, forcing a smile, “ought to keep her warm.”

I drove to town and handed the man the bathrobe. My eyes filled with tears, and I quickly departed.

I knew my trip didn't make a shred of difference in the real world. But, logical or not, I'm damn glad I made it.

I just wish I had slipped a tennis ball in there, too.

That she would have loved.

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31