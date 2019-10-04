Sandusky-based amusement park operator Cedar Fair has turned down a buyout offer from Six Flags that would unite two of the biggest rivals in the thrill-ride sector, according to a Reuters report.

People familiar with the matter told the news agency Friday that Cedar Fair, which also owns Kings Island near Cincinnati and the iconic Knott's Berry Farm in California, rejected a $4 billion cash-and-stock offer.

Cedar Fair considered the $70 per share bid to be low, the sources said, and it was not immediately clear whether Six Flags would raise its bid.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Six Flags, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, counts 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada among its properties. Cedar Fair owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks and an indoor water park in several U.S. states and in Toronto.

Each of the companies had a turn at operating two now-defunct theme parks that were longtime Northeast Ohio destinations. Geauga Lake amusement park owner Premier Parks acquired Six Flags in 1998 and went on to adopt that company's name in 2000 — the same year that it renamed the Aurora/Bainbridge Township park Six Flags Ohio. The next year, after the company purchased neighboring SeaWorld Ohio, the combined park was renamed Six Flags Worlds of Adventure. In 2004, the complex was sold to Cedar Fair and operated as Geauga Lake and Wildwater Kingdom. Geauga Lake closed at the end of the 2007 season and Wildwater Kingdom followed suit in 2016, leaving sister park and Cedar Fair flagship Cedar Point as northern Ohio's only major theme park.