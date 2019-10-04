An investigative report has stated no Title IX violation or unlawful discrimination occurred when a field hockey game at Kent State University was discontinued in order to set up fireworks for an upcoming KSU football game.



KSU officials ended the game last month because the field of play needed to be vacated for safety requirements while the fireworks were being prepared for the football game, which was to start during the early afternoon.



The investigative report was completed by the university’s Office of Compliance, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action.



In an email to the Gatehouse Media Ohio sharing the report, Kent State University President Todd Diacon vowed such an incident would not occur in the future.



"The actions we are taking will not only ensure that an incident like this does not occur again, but most importantly, will make all student athletes — our Golden Flashes and visitors alike — feel supported and treated with respect, kindness and purpose in everything we do," he stated, adding he’s "grateful" the report noted no Title IX or gender-based bias.



On Sept. 7, Temple University’s field hockey team was scheduled to play the University of Maine at 9 a.m. at Murphy-Mellis Field, which is located just north of Dix Stadium where the Golden Flashes were scheduled to play football at 1 p.m., according to the report.



The report stated the field hockey field needed to be vacated at 10:30 a.m. so fireworks could be set up in time for the football game. According to Kent Fire Lt. Jeff Coffee, the field hockey game was located in within the 210-foot radius of the fireworks launch site considered part of the fallout zone for the fireworks. The fire department also had to wet the field hockey field in preparation for the fireworks display.



A game ending in regulation may have concluded in time, but that match between Temple University and the University of Maine went to double-overtime and was not concluded. According to an NCAA ruling included as part of the report, the game was ruled suspended/incomplete. According to NCAA rules, it could resume at the point it ended before the end of the regular season or be counted as a "no contest for NCAA statistical purposes."



As far back as May, the potential for a scheduling conflict was noted by KSU Field Hockey coach Kyle DeSandes-Moyer in an email to Temple University Head Field Hockey coach Susan Ciufo and University of Maine Head Field Hockey coach Josette Babineau.



"On May 16, 2019, Coach De-Sandes-Moyer sent an email to both Coach Babineau and Coach Ciufo indicating that the early 9 a.m. game would require the area being cleared by 10:30 a.m. and on June 2, Coach DeSandes-Moyer sent a text message to Coach Babineau indicating that Coach Ciufo had confirmed the 9 a.m. start time," states the report.



In his email, Diacon laid out several steps KSU will take in the aftermath of the scheduling snafu. First, he said he’s "reached out to both presidents with the offer to reimburse reasonable and customary costs for their teams to play a make-up match this year, if possible."



Second, KSU’s Intercollegiate Athletics Equity and Diversity Committee "will conduct a self-study on gender equity in athletics. Under (former KSU President) Lester Lefton, the university voluntarily committed to conduct this self-study at five-year intervals when the NCAA removed its requirement for a self-study every 10 years."



Third, the university will undergo a "climate study" of student athletes and departmental staff.



Fourth, KSU will evaluate its progress toward fulfilling "The Game Plan, the university’s highly ambitious strategic plan for athletics, now in its final year ... Among Game Plan highlights, for example, was the establishment of women’s lacrosse, now in its second year of competition."



Several potential solutions to the scheduling conflict were discussed prior, but nothing ultimately was resolved in planning leading up to the Sept. 7 game, according to the report. Some of the solutions discussed included running the clock during penalties, eliminating video review, and using penalty shots to break a tie rather than overtime periods, according to the investigators’ interview with DeSandes-Moyer.



"The general consensus among most [of] the interviewees, regardless of affiliation, was that this situation should not have happened and occurred due to poor planning and poor communication," concluded the report.



Reporter Bob Gaetjens can be reached at 330-541-9440, bgaetjens@recordpub.com or @bobgaetjens_rpc.