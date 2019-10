Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man found dead near Summa Akron City Hospital late last month.

Justin Patton, who lived in the Firestone Park area of Akron, was found dead outside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Forge Street around 7 a.m. Sept. 23.

Patton, who had gunshot wounds to the back, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, Akron police have said.