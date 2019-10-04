David Banyard, president and CEO of Myers Industries, will leave this month to accept another job, the Akron plastic parts manufacturer and tire tool distributor announced Friday.

His last day will be Oct. 25.

Andrean Horton, the company's executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, was named interim president and chief executive officer. The company's board of directors will begin a global search for Banyard's successor, Myers said in a news release.

Board of Directors Chairman F. Jack Liebau Jr. said the board "would like to thank Dave for his leadership and contributions to Myers. We wish him well in his future endeavors. The company will remain focused on executing its strategic initiatives, including the transformation underway in the distribution segment.”

The company disclosed in March that its plans to transform the segment will involve the elimination of sales and administration positions that will cost the company an estimated $900,000 this year plus an additional $1 million in implementation costs. The company did not specify how many jobs will be impacted. As of Dec. 31, Myers Industries had a total of about 1,800 employees at its facilities, with 1,240 in material handling, 510 in distribution, and about 50 corporate office employees in Akron.

A year ago, Myers scrapped plans to move its corporate headquarters to downtown Cleveland just weeks after announcing the plan, saying "costs associated with the move would be higher than anticipated."

Banyard was named CEO in December 2015 to succeed John Orr, who retired after 10 years at the helm.

Banyard had been a group president at Roper Technologies and also had worked at Danaher Corp. The 1990 graduate of Princeton University also has a degree from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. After college, Banyard was a U.S. Navy fighter pilot.

Horton joined Myers last year after serving as executive vice president at A. Schulman Inc.