Authorities are investigating a Friday morning crash involving a school bus and a van at West Hopocan Avenue and 15th Street NW in Barberton.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Barberton City School District confirmed one of its buses was involved in a traffic accident. The post said the accident is being investigated and no further information from the schools or police was available.

The crash happened about 8:01 a.m.

Justin P. Green of Barberton Drone posted live video on Facebook in the aftermath, showing the van on its side and the yellow school bus in the background.

A good Samaritan, who identified himself as Christian Gonzalez in the video, said he ran to help.

He said there was a teenage boy aboard the bus and neither the boy nor the bus driver appeared injured.

Gonzalez said he pulled a girl from the transport van. She had been wearing a seat belt and appeared to be OK, he said.

The van's driver was scraped up on one side.

Green said it appears the school bus may have T-boned the van.