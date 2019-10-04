The moment was supposed to be about him.

It was supposed to be about 14-year-old Thomas Demuth, with his shoulder-length blonde hair and the lime green jacket he wears to school every day, and the perfect score he received on the state science test last year.

He was supposed to just accept the certificate of achievement with his name on it, shake hands with the Akron Public Schools board president, smile for a photo and take his seat.

Thomas had other plans. And suddenly, a moment that was supposed to be about him and his academic achievement became about advocating for someone else: a middle school English teacher who meant the world to him. Who had understood him, and loved him for who he was, and who didn't mind that English wasn't his favorite subject.

"I felt I might as well reciprocate her kindness," Thomas said later. "Give her one final gift."

And so, as his name was called to receive his certificate at a board meeting last month, Thomas leaned over to board president the Rev. Curtis Walker and asked for a favor.

He had a few words he wanted to say, he told Walker, who was gracious with the boy's request and leaned over to hear what he had to say. Thomas, who has Autism, thought he would be speaking just to Walker. But with the podium microphone close by, a room stuffed with staff, parents and about 50 other students with perfect scores last year all heard what he had to say.

Math and science are important, Thomas said softly and deliberately. But he thinks reading is important, too. And he saw his eighth-grade English teacher going above and beyond to supply students with additional books out of her own pocket, and he didn't think that was right. Teachers, he said, should get more of an allowance to buy materials for their classrooms.

Walker, taking the moment in stride, pointed to district treasurer Ryan Pendleton, who suddenly had a homework assignment to research and report back to Thomas about how the district makes dollars available for teachers to use in their classrooms.

Pleased with this result, Thomas took his seat with his stunned family — including his sister Megan, who was also there to be honored for her own perfect score. It was about then that Thomas realized the whole room had heard his suggestion to the board.

"I don't want to end up causing conflict," he said.

That wasn't how Walker or Pendleton saw it.

"I was quite surprised that he took that opportunity to talk about others," Walker said. "But that speaks to the genuineness of his character and his concern for teachers."

Pendleton said for him to use that moment as an act of advocacy on behalf of someone else deserved praise.

"Everybody's just really proud of Thomas," he said.

As for that homework he had to do, Pendleton said he is going to meet with Thomas this week to go over the district's finances. A priority in the future, he said, will be to make sure teachers know what funds are available to them, and to remove unnecessary barriers to them receiving funds for their classroom. Each school receives discretionary funds on a per-pupil basis, but Pendleton said there's always a need for more. And if approving a particular request creates substantial inequities within the school or the system, federal law restricts the district's ability to fund that project.

"There are always requests," he said. "I would say a vast majority are reasonable and they get filled."

Pendleton acknowledged teachers "absolutely do" often spend their own money.

In the case of Thomas's eighth-grade teacher, Sherry Hankinson, there was additional money made available to her last school year on a one-time basis — because she was named Teacher of the Year at STEM Middle School.

But Hankinson, who like the other teachers at STEM goes by "Coach" Hankinson, said she and just about every other teacher she knows spends their own dollars in their classrooms. To her, the extra reading she provides is essential.

"Those books open pathways with these kids," she said. She used her Teacher of the Year money to create a showcase of books that have been at one time banned across the country, with titles including 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' the Harry Potter series, 'Fahrenheit 451' and even 'Where's Waldo.'

Still, she was shocked — in the best way — to hear what Thomas had done. The two reunited last week at STEM Middle School to talk about it.

"That moment belonged to him and he gave it to me," Hankinson said, saying over and over again how proud she was of him and how much he'd grown in just three months. Thomas frequently wrapped his arms around her, laughing and squeezing her with his eyes closed.

The two kept in touch over the summer, carrying on an ongoing argument that sprung up as far back as St. Patrick's Day when they disagreed about whether Thomas's jacket is yellow or green.

Thomas said as soon as he got the letter in the mail saying he got a perfect score and would be honored at a board meeting, he knew he was going to make his move. It was, after all, his second time receiving such a certificate, as he was also perfect on the sixth-grade math test.

Advocating for what he wants has never been a problem for Thomas, his mother, Jenny Demuth, said.

"If he's got something on his mind, he'll find somebody to go up to and start talking about it," she said.

Hankinson said self-advocacy is heavily emphasized in the eighth grade, which made it even more impressive to see Thomas implement the lessons he'd learned to stand up for someone else.

"It just meant so much to me," she said.

