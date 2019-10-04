1 Fall event. There will be a free Fall Family Outing at the Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron. The event begins at 5 p.m. and includes hayrides, bonfires, stargazing, a live DJ, kids’ activities, mascot appearances and food trucks.

2 Cheers. The Kent Oktoberfest kicks off at noon Saturday on Main Street in Kent. There will be polka music, German dancing, entertainment, food and beer available for purchase.

3 Scary fun. The 24th annual DeBord Halloween Festival moves to new digs at Oregon Trail Park in Stow. The fun begins at noon and includes free admission and entertainment and activities. There will be food trucks on-site.