The University of Akron is moving forward on its plans to transfer ownership of the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church more than a year after it was severely damaged in a fire.

A UA board of trustees committee approved a resolution Friday authorizing university officials to “coordinate with” state officials to “dispose of” the property “in a manner acceptable to both entities.”

Details concerning how the university plans to transfer ownership were not clear Friday.

The full board will vote on the resolution at its meeting Wednesday.

Nathan Mortimer, the university’s vice president for finance and administration, who has been talking with the nonprofit Progress through Preservation about its interest in the property, could not be reached for comment after the Friday meeting.

Dana Noel, president of Progress Through Preservation, said Friday the group remains “intent on trying to redevelop” the church.

“We are hoping we can still work through the university and guide the redevelopment,” Noel said.

Many local preservationists consider the stone-and-wood church, at 354 E. Market St. on the edge of UA’s campus, to be one of the most significant old structures in the city. Parts of the church date to 1885.

The church includes a stained-glass window that was designed by Tiffany Studios and is in the newer section (built in 1909) that was spared in the fire on April 18, 2018. The fire department has earlier said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

UA most recently used the building as a ballet center; the university mothballed the property in 2006.

Noel said Progress Through Preservation wants “to pursue all collaborative options” to ensure the church is preserved and restored.

The benefits of restoring the old church “would be inspirational, cultural and economic,” Noel said, noting there are other old properties in Akron in need of renovation.

“It is feasible to restore it,” he said. “It’s not a lost cause.”

Noel said a local group has expressed interest in possibly moving its offices to the church after it is restored. Progress Through Preservation has talked with this nonprofit about sprearheading the redevelopment, Noel said.

Earlier this year, Mortimer said he was working with the state’s Department of Administrative Services to have legislation drafted that would allow the property to be transferred through a bid process.

Mortimer said earlier this year that he was aware of Progress Through Preservation’s strong desire to see the building preserved, but he couldn’t guarantee that any specific group would end up with the building.

The university acquired the property in 1952 and moved its music school there in the 1950s after the new St. Paul's at 1361 W. Market St. in West Akron was consecrated.

The structure is one of the remaining buildings in the city boasting the "Akron Plan" design, created in 1872 by Akron industrialist Lewis Miller. This Sunday school configuration featured classrooms overlooking a central lecture area, and it was copied by many churches throughout the country.

Reach Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com.