REUNIONS

Buchtel High School's Class of 1964: Will hold its 55th-year reunion 6-11 p.m. Oct. 26 at Doubletree by Hilton, 3150 W. Market St., Fairlawn. For more information, check the class Facebook page at Buchtel High School Class of '64 or contact Ruthie George at 330-665-1848.

Manchester High School Class of 1974: The 45th Reunion will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, 4551 Dustys Road, Manchester. Tickets are $10 per person. Casual affair will include snacks and appetizers with a cash bar. For more information, maryjomarshall@zoominternet.net.

Ravenna High School's Class of 1964: Will celebrate its 55th reunion from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at DelCiello's Ristorante & Lounge, 161 N. Chestnut St. in Ravenna. Classmates, their families, and friends (including those from other RHS classes) are invited to attend this casual get-together with individual tabs for food and beverages.

Revere High School's Class of 1984: Will hold its 35th reunion at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Ray’s Place, 25 Ghent Road in Fairlawn. Questions? Please contact Kim Nelsen Dean at kdean@nelsencorp.com or Kelly McMullen Haas at khaas8167@wowway.com.

St. Matthew’s (Ellet) Eighth-Grade Class of 1969: Will hold a casual 50th-year class reunion get-together at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Stow on Tap restaurant, 4396 Kent Road. For information, visit the Facebook page: St. Matthew Grade School Class of 1969. Or call LuAnne Cobb at 330-715-5064 or Chris Brobst Barnes at 440-376-0073.

South High School's Class of 1962: Will hold its annual luncheon Oct. 31 at Hartville Kitchen at 1015 Edison St., Hartville. Attendees should meet in the lobby between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Each person will order off the menu and will be billed separately. If possible, RSVP so organizers can let the restaurant how many to expect. There will be a discussion about plans for the 60th reunion, which is three years away. Please call or email suggestions and/or if you would be willing to work on the committee and to RSVP for the luncheon. Contact Gleena Bostick-Cline at 330-906-3082 or gechdc1@gmmail.com.

Springfield High School's Class of 1969: Will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 18 and 19. Festivities will begin with a tour of the new high school at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a get-together at Spins Bowl on Waterloo Road at 5:30 p.m. Arrangements have been made for a golf outing at Raintree Golf Course on Saturday morning. Call the pro shop at 330-699-3232 for tee times. The Reunion Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Raintree Event Center adjacent to the golf course. Tickets are $45 and include a buffet dinner, soft drinks, music and dancing. Dress is casual. For additional details, send an email to SHSclassof1969reunions@gmail.com.

