CANTON — George Brinkman received two death sentences Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court for killing a Lake Township couple in June 2017.

One by one, relatives of Gene and Bobbi John stepped before the court to honor the Lake Township couple's legacy and to express the devastation caused by their deaths

Brinkman, convicted of their aggravated murders this week, sat at the defense table as their heartfelt and emotionally-charged words swelled inside the room.

Family members spoke of the kind and loving nature of the Johns, always helping others both through their deeds and generosity.

Gene cooked meals for those in need and hired people at his business who had trouble finding a job. And Bobbi helped children with even the slightest disability and made handcrafted diapers for their beloved 17-year old dog, as well as head scarves for cancer patients.

Brinkman was one of those people they helped. They also trusted him, and Bobbi John was thrilled when she found out he could watch their home and care for their dog while they visited family on a vacation in North Carolina in June 2017.

That trust was violently betrayed by the 47-year-old Stark County man when he fatally shot them after they returned home from the trip.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, loved ones of the Johns told Brinkman what he had stolen from their lives.

"My heart is broken," said Todd Pincombe, Bobbi's son and Gene's stepson, his voice breaking. "I will hurt forever. I'm never going to be OK."

But the son said that even as "this nightmare continues to swirl around me," the couple's legacy of goodness and sincerity will trump the damage Brinkman has caused.

"I still feel their love every single day and (Brinkman and nobody else) can ever take that away," he said.

Amy Studer, Bobbi's sister, spoke of Gene and Bobbi's giving spirits and of the loss the family has suffered.

"Our lives have been turned upside down," she said.

Then she turned to Brinkman, her face tense with emotion: "You are a monster, a vile, evil being who deserves to be put to death."

Brooke Matthews, granddaughter of the victims, told of grandchildren who will never get to meet her wonderful grandparents.

Bobbi and Gene helped Brinkman and had faith in him, she said. "You took precious people from this world," Matthews said.

'May God have mercy on you'

Prior to those sentiments, Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett, who led the three-judge panel, explained the basis for the verdict.

Hartnett and Judges Taryn Heath and Kristin Farmer, after finding the defendant guilty of all charges earlier this week, had reached the verdicts Thursday following about three hours of deliberations.

Factors included the robbery and burglary attached to the charges, including Brinkman stealing $40 from Gene and $100 from Bobbi during the commission of the aggravated murders. Hartnett also noted the most weight had been ascribed to the defendant's statement in court Thursday expressing remorse and taking accountability while asking for the death sentence.

Other factors included Brinkman killing the Johns without coercion or provocation. Hartnett also noted he did not lack the capacity to understand his conduct due to a mental disease or defect.

Hartnett said mitigating factors also had been considered, including the death of Brinkman's mother and particularly his brother's suicide, mental health issues and depression exaggerated by periods of homelessness. Each judge considered those issues to varying degrees, Hartnett said.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Hartnett told Brinkman "Sir, may God have mercy on you."

During the hearing, relatives of the victims thanked both the judges and Stark County Assistant Prosecutors Fred Scott and Dennis Barr for their efforts in the case.

Brinkman was represented by Stark County Public Defender Tammi Johnson and attorney Aaron Kovalchick.

Johnson said Friday that "from the moment I met George he has said nothing but, 'I want to plead guilty and I deserve the death penalty.'"

"That was not something (his attorneys) put into his head," she told the panel, noting both defense attorneys had argued against his pleading guilty without any concession by the prosecution.

In December 2018, a Cuyahoga County judge sentenced Brinkman to death and an additional 47 years on other charges stemming from the June 2017 killings of Suzanne Taylor, 42, and her two daughters Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, in North Royalton.