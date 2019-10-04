Zane’s Inc., a nonprofit that provides services for children and adults with special needs, will host its 9th Annual Family Fun Fair & Exceptionalities Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Church in Silver Lake, 2951 Kent Road.

This "Trunk & Treat" event is geared to all families and will include a visit from the Akron Zoo-Mobile, inflatables, a balloon artist, a pizza vendor, games, costume parade, raffle baskets, art activities and educational vendors. Guests are asked to refrain from bringing along non-service animal pets.

The organization also will provide information about its cornerstone Family Support Fund, which has provided quarterly funding for camps, therapies, assistive and adaptive equipment, respite and medical expenses for more than 210 families in the last 11 years.

For more information, go to www.zanesinc.org or call 330-677-9263.