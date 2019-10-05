Last week, associate costume designer Sue Makkoo was working 12-hour days in Rochester, New York, busily finishing up details on the hundreds of costumes that make “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” sparkle.

Work on the costumes, designed by Akron native Paul Tazewell for the musical’s original La Jolla, California, and Broadway productions, is now being carried on by Makkoo, who’s worked closely with Tazewell since the show’s birth. The musical’s national tour, which follows the girl from Boston who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance-floor diva, will kick off at Playhouse Square on Tuesday and run through Oct. 27.

Makkoo and three stitchers were racing to the home stretch in Rochester, with a wardrobe crew of eight working on some of the stitching, too. It’s a massive task, considering the show has nearly 300 costumes.

“The days are long,” Makkoo said by phone Sept. 26 as her team toiled during tech week heading into previews at Rochester’s RBTL Auditorium, where they’d been prepping since Sept. 18.

She has worked with Tazewell since 2005 and is carrying on his work for the “Summer” tour after he moved on to design costumes for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story” movie.

“He really trusts that I have his eye,” Makkoo said of Tazewell, whose extensive work includes a Tony Award for “Hamilton.”

Launching the “Summer” tour with a brand new cast of people who have different bodies from the original Broadway actors means these costumes aren’t just Broadway replicas. Makkoo said working on the tour has given her the luxury of going back and cleaning the whole show up from a costume standpoint.

A costume may look great on an actor standing in a room in New York, but when Makkoo sees it in motion and under lights, it may need tweaking. Amid all the last-minute detail work, she sent three jumpsuits last week to a dyer in New York to make them all the same “Donna blue,” a job that required final approval by director Des McAnuff.

In this musical, Grammy winner Summer, the Queen of Disco, is portrayed in three stages of her life: as preteen Duckling Donna, Disco Donna and finally Diva Donna. Three actresses — Olivia Elease Hardy, Alex Hairston and Dan’yelle Williamson — play those respective roles on tour and all three wear Summer’s signature blue color.

“Using the blue lets you identify and follow the Donnas” at different ages, Makkoo said.

“What’s really fun about this particular show is it starts in the ’50s and it ends at the end of Donna’s life, so you get to explore a lot of time periods,” the designer said. “It's a huge character arc so that’s really fun to explore” as a costume designer.

In this show, an all-female ensemble plays both male and female roles, wearing wigs and costumes. For the tune “Hard for the Money,” the women wear silver sharkskin suits whose vest and pants are actually a one-piece jumpsuit, worn with a dickey shirt/tie and a jacket. When the women move scenery on and off stage, they take off the jacket for a sexier look.

This female-dominated cast includes four male actors who portray Summer’s husbands, father, boyfriend, record producer and best friend. The women in menswear, though, is an androgynous look seen throughout much of the show.

“I think they really wanted to explore sort of what was going on at Studio 54 at the time and just the androgyny that was going on at the time that Donna became famous,” Makkoo said of the director’s vision.

That means the costume designers had to build menswear to fit the body of a woman, which they achieved with the help of Giliberto Designs, a New York custom suit designer. Giliberto also built all of the show's disco trousers.

Makkoo called the show’s disco looks “terrific fun,” including elaborate blue and silver disco gowns for Donna.

“You kind of take her through high school and into young womanhood into early fame, into disco fame” and then later diva fame, she said.

In some special design challenges, Makkoo has to keep in mind when Diva Donna is doing a number as a stage performer vs. when she’s acting as the narrator near the end of her life. The design team has worked to create a realistic feeling for costumes during the story’s flashbacks and a heightened feeling for the clothing during Summer’s concert numbers.

Realistic numbers include the grittier “Bad Girl,” which shows Summer on the streets of Los Angeles amid prostitutes, observing the women who inspired her to write the song.

One of the three Donnas does double duty: Actress Williamson plays both Diva Donna and Donna’s mother, Mary Gaines, without leaving the stage. The costume designers help her achieve the switch by adding a simple cardigan, which character Gaines’ husband, Andrew Gaines, gives to her.

The show starts out with Diva Donna in “The Queen Is Back,” performing as if it’s her last show. She starts to take the audience back in time, and the scene fades into the story of her life.

In this musical, the audience learns how Summer broke through multiple barriers as both a businesswoman and an artist. Along the way, the audience is treated to more than 20 of Summer’s greatest hits, from “Love to Love You Baby” to “She Works Hard for the Money.” In a heightened scene, all three Donnas appear together in “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” after Disco Donna has gotten in a fight with her boyfriend. They also share the stage in “Last Dance,” which ends up being a big party.

