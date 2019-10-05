With election signs appearing on lawns everywhere and early voting beginning Tuesday, we’re officially launching our new online 2019 Summit County Voter Guide.

Thanks to amazingly helpful work from volunteers with the Akron and Hudson chapters of the League of Women Voters, we reached out to 310 people appearing on ballots Nov. 5 across Summit County. At last count, 175 had responded with their biographical information and answers to several questions about their goals and priorities. One question simply asks “Why are you the best candidate?”

The guide with those answers is now available at Ohio.com/VoterGuide thanks to the league and the support of the Knight Foundation. Candidate responses appear as they were submitted with no editing. Answers are blank if candidates did not respond to multiple emails and calls.

What’s really nice about this particular guide is its ability to show you only the races and issues you will find on your ballot. People living in Akron won’t see races from the suburbs and vice versa thanks to geography data applied to each race.

You also don’t need to know which ward you live in for council races. The system knows your ward based on your address entry.

The interface shows you one race at a time and works on mobile phone browsers. You can mark your preferences or just stroll through all of the choices and races. At the end, you can email or text a summary of your picks or print them out.

Of course, making this happen required plenty of work from our partners who embraced my suggestion that we could jointly produce a comprehensive voter guide for Summit County. At the risk of missing someone, I would like to thank the League of Women Voters’ Jackie Derrow, Kathy Duncan, Maura McCaughey, Beverly Dorson and Gloria Irwin. They were incredibly helpful and dedicated to the effort.

We’re now beginning the process of using the same candidate responses to build a print voter guide scheduled to appear in our Oct. 27 print edition. Information will be more condensed but available to all print readers.

The League of Women Voters also operates Vote411.org using the same software in other communities, including adjacent counties.

We hope you take advantage of these opportunities to learn far more about the candidates seeking to lead your local governments and schools. We believe better-informed voters are more likely to elect officials capable of success benefiting everyone.

We’ve done our work. Now, it’s up to you on or before Nov. 5.

Next editor meeting

Our next informal conversation opportunity will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Natatorium, 2345 Fourth St, Cuyahoga Falls, which features some very nice meeting space.

This once again will be informal conversation designed to help me understand the issues that concern you in the community. We also tend to discuss the newspaper, its future and why we do certain things in print or online.

You may recall our last event in August required a quick location change to a larger room. This room should be large enough to hold a good crowd, so please join us.

Move update

Speaking of the future, we’re gearing up for our big move to the new Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com offices in just a few weeks.

If you missed our earlier announcement, we’re vacating our office on East Exchange Street and moving into newly renovated space in the AES Building on South Main Street a block away. GateHouse Media did not purchase the building when it acquired our business in 2019, meaning Black Press has been our landlord for the past 18 months.

While our current office is steeped in history, it’s also a much larger space than we need in today’s digital era. It’s also a bit outdated as anyone who has visited us knows.

We’re all looking forward to working in a more modern space with more natural light.

Michael Shearer is editor of the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com and regional editor for GateHouse Media in Northeast Ohio. He can be reached at 330-996-3750, mshearer@thebeaconjournal.com or @MichaelJShearer.