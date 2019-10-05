1 Final day. The 53rd annual Ohio Mart closes up shop Sunday at Akron’s Stan Hywet Hall. The event features some 125 artisans along with the sights of the historic mansion and grounds. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Stan Hywet is at 714 N. Portage Path in Akron. The art featured ranges from photography to ceramics to jewelry to clothing to gourmet food. Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6 to 17 and children ages 5 or younger are free. Parking on the Great Meadow is $5. Free off-site parking with free shuttle is available at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road. For more, visit stanhywet.org.

2 Kiss a goat. The Winery at Wolf Creek in Norton will host a Fall Festival on Sunday afternoon. There will be music, wine and even a kissing booth featuring the winery's goat named Finn. There will be activities and crafts for kids.