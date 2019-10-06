St. Ambrose Church’s Alter and Rosary Society is hosting a Rummage and Bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in the church hall located at 10692 Freedom, Garrettsville, OH 44231. Saturday is BAG DAY, $2 per bag of items.



There is something for everyone — clothes, linens, books, house wares, toys and much more!



———



There was a wonderful turnout for 14th annual James A. Garfield Alumni Banquet. The banquet took place on Sept. 21 at James A. Garfield Elementary School. The event was open to graduates and anyone who attended Freedom, Garrettsville, James A. Garfield, and Nelson schools. The following classes were honored this year: 1949, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1989, and 1999.



The wonderful dinner was catered by Guido's of Ravenna.



———



The Garrettsville Curtains up Theatre will hold auditions for their upcoming January 2020 production of "Distance." The play deals with the day-to-day struggles of caring for, and being the person with Alzheimer’s.



The auditions will take place Nov. 4 and 6 at 7pm in the Iva Walker auditorium. We are looking for female and males 20 years and up. Have a short monologue prepared. The show dates are Jan. 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25, 2020. For more information contact Director Jackie Rinearson at rinearson05@frontier.com.



———



James A. Garfield will host their Homecoming Football Game from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. The Homecoming Dance will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 12. Please be careful driving through town on these two evenings as students will be making their way through town to various events.



———



For your information to appear in this column please contact Jackie at rinearson05@frontier.com