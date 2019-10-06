Chances are you have never heard of Ron Campbell.

But odds are you have seen his work — probably while sitting on a davenport in footie pajamas eating Franken Berry cereal watching Saturday morning cartoons on a 19-inch TV screen.

Campbell and the other pioneers of early TV animation painstakingly drew characters by hand to create animated stars from The Beatles to Winnie the Pooh to Yogi Bear.

Name a cartoon character, Campbell probably drew it at one time or another.

The Australian-born artist will be in Akron on Tuesday and Wednesday for a show of paintings he has created from some of his more famous gigs, like those mop-headed musicians from England.

Campbell was the director of the 1960’s Saturday morning 'The Beatles' cartoon series and was one of the animators of the band's film "Yellow Submarine."

Since he has retired — his last work was the final hand-drawn episode of "Ed, Edd n Eddy" for the Cartoon Network as the industry switched over to computer-driven animation — he has picked up the paint brush to create works of art based on his earlier endeavors, like The Beatles.

The 79-year-old explains he retired 50 years and one month after he started his career.

"Retirement is just a word," he said with a laugh.

Although he owned his own animation studio with a gaggle of artists, Campbell said, they also were working on outside gigs from other studios — from Disney to Hanna-Barbera — as artists worked to keep up with the demand to turn out shows for TV.

He adds it didn't hurt that famed fellow animators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera had set up shop across the street.

So his hands helped shape the likes of Scooby-Doo, the Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and others.

When folks visit one of his exhibitions like the one this week at Akrona Galleries, 1765 W. Market St., where the price for a print or an original can fetch anywhere from several thousand dollars to just a couple hundred, Campbell will sign a certificate of authenticity and offer to sketch a quick drawing of the buyer's favorite cartoon character.

He explains that the beauty of the Hanna-Barbera characters is Bill and Joe were pretty sly businessmen and kept the designs pretty simple so they could turn an episode fairly quickly, often with young and inexperienced artists.

"The Hanna-Barbera characters were designed so any idiot could draw them," Campbell said.

That's not to say they don't present a challenge.

Campbell said he has always struggled to draw Daphne from Scooby-Doo because of the overly "curvy" shape of her frame.

His own childhood and aspirations were shaped as a young boy going to the cinemas in Australia and being captivated by cartoons and animated films — particularly Tom and Jerry and Mr. Magoo.

Looking back, Campbell said, he was too caught up in the work and the deadlines to appreciate the impact his work and that of other animators had on generations of kids and adults alike.

Even today at gallery events like the one scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Akrona Galleries, he said, it is far too easy to get caught up in sketching something like Smurfette for an adorning fan to not notice the impact the character has on that person.

"Sometimes they get so emotional they start crying."

Craig Webb, who was a big Magilla Gorilla fan, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.