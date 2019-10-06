Hey, you. Watch where you’re going. Would you stop already? Don’t make us use the whistle.

We’re turning over today’s column to the local authorities. During the store closing sale at The Bookseller at Wallhaven, we unearthed a 1946 edition of the Akron Police Department Manual of Rules and Regulations. Police Chief Thomas F. Lynett was in charge.

We opened the book at random and learned that there was a complex science to being a traffic cop when downtown was filled with automobiles and pedestrians.

Here are some of those arcane rules from nearly 75 years ago.

OK, get moving. And no jaywalking, pal.

The rules:

A patrolman assigned to a traffic post or street intersection for the purpose of regulating traffic shall be at such post promptly at the time designated. He is specially charged with maintaining the orderly movement of all vehicles at his post with due regard for the safety of pedestrians, and exacting compliance of the drivers thereof with the laws and regulations pertaining to traffic.

A patrolman on traffic post duty must be dignified, soldier-like in bearing, courteous and civil and exercise patience and discretion in the discharge of his duties; and by his alertness and good judgment render safe and convenient all traffic activity at his post and prevent it from becoming hazardous at any time.

A patrolman on traffic post duty must keep calm and control his temper event under trying and provoking circumstances. Uncivil and angry remarks and the reprimanding of traffic violators in an abusive and spectacular manner will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In the event it becomes necessary to warn or correct a person for a slight infraction of the traffic regulations, the traffic officer shall do so in a firm but brief and civil manner, and without obstructing the traffic flow, or creating congestion.

When it is necessary to arrest a driver of a vehicle for a violation of the traffic regulations, the traffic officer shall, if possible, order the offender out of the traffic flow to the street curb, and make such arrest without unnecessary loss of time or the obstruction of traffic.

A traffic policeman when directing traffic shall ordinarily take station as near to the center of the street intersection as conditions will permit, and shall execute all movements of hand signals above the shoulder height with uniformity and precision.

To stop traffic from the right: Turn the body slightly to the right, look over the right shoulder, raise the right arm at an angle of 45 degrees, palm of hand toward the vehicles to be stopped. Hold until signal is obeyed.

To stop traffic from the left: The same as from the right, except that the body is turned slightly to the left and the signal executed with the left hand.

To release traffic from the front and rear: Turn the body halfway around in the direction most practicable with regard to the traffic flow, look over the right and left shoulders, and then swing the arms alternately across the face. Do not turn back on moving traffic — stand sideways to the flow.

When a whistle is used in the regulation of traffic, it shall be in conjunction with the hand signal. One blast of the whistle shall mean that all traffic not within the intersection shall stop. Two blasts of the whistle shall mean that traffic which had been stopped prior to the one blast shall proceed through the intersection and that the traffic which had been stopped by the one blast shall remain stopped. The interval between the one and the two blasts shall be regulated by the traffic officer so as to permit traffic that is legally within the intersection to clear the intersection.

A patrolman on traffic shall not halt traffic to give information to persons on foot, nor permit automobiles to stop in the center of an intersection for a period of time sufficient to obstruct or blockade the traffic flow.

A patrolman assigned to a traffic post will give his whole attention at all times to his duties. He shall not engage in conversation with civilians or police officers, except when necessary in line of police duty, and then such conversation shall be as brief as is consistent with courtesy and efficient conduct of police business.

A patrolman assigned to traffic post duty shall not leave his post during his hours of duty without permission, except when properly relieved by another officer, in case of personal necessity, or when necessary in any police emergency; and when leaving shall notify his station or bureau, of practicable. Under any circumstances, he shall report to his station or bureau immediately upon his return.

When a patrolman on traffic post duty is called upon for police service in the nature of an important emergency within a reasonable distance of his post, he shall immediately respond; and if not an important emergency, or if not within a reasonable distance of his post, he shall promptly notify his station or bureau as to the nature of the call.

“Always remember your voice is the voice of the city government,” Chief Lynett explained. “Let us all, myself included, make our voices friendly, helpful and understanding.”

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3850.