CANTON — The lovely garden at the National First Ladies’ Library was the setting for A Taste of History Thursday evening. Ally Bussey chaired the event, which drew over 250 guests to enjoy the summer-like evening, a fundraiser for the Library.

Honorary guest was Ohio’s first lady, Fran DeWine, who recalled her friendship with founder Mary Regula, as she welcomed everyone to the event.

Guests were greeted by President William McKinley and his wife, Ida, as portrayed by Christopher Kenney and Barbara Leeman, while First Ladies circulated through the crowd. Sharon Snowden portrayed Florence Harding, while Dolly Madison was portrayed by Lucinda Fraley.

Melissa Shinn served champagne, while Doug Argabright of A Personal Touch served his favorite signature cocktail, Dutch Apple Pie. At the entrance Brian Henke played guitar, while the Dirty Shirley’s entertained inside the large white tent where guests dined.

Students from the culinary arts class at R.G. Drage Career Center prepared and served the buffet. Ted and Linda Swaldo enjoyed the Swedish meatball sliders, Reed Varian liked the lobster mac and cheese, while Bob Fay recommended the apple tarts, served by Linda Douglas at the dessert bar.

Also enjoying the dinner were: Bill Blair, Veronica Sirpilla, David Regula, Janet Weir Creighton, Marilyn Thomas Jones, Vera Burton, Linda DeHoff, Tracy Brewer, Heather Baker, Tommy Kolp and Beth Starrett.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei said it best: “A Taste of History is a wonderful event.”