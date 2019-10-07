Akron police are investigating three aggravated robberies on Sunday, all committed by suspects with a handgun.

At about 4:15 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was confronted near Edison Avenue and Lake Street in the city’s Summit Lake neighborhood while leaving a nearby store where she bought gifts for her children.

The woman was approached by four suspects in a green, four-door Pontiac Grand Am, according to police reports.

A passenger in the car rolled down the window, showed her a handgun and demanded all the woman’s property.

The woman handed over a Minnie Mouse backpack, a PAW Patrol backpack, two cellphones and a toy.

The suspects fled in the Grand Am. The victim was not injured.

In Kenmore, officers responded to a call about a robbery in progress about 9:35 p.m. at a Family Dollar store on Kenmore Boulevard.

An employee of the store met police and told them a man with a firearm entered the store demanding money from the cash register.

The employee refused, and the suspect fled on foot.

In Middlebury, police said a man and a woman robbed a CVS pharmacy on East Market Street.

Officers were met at the scene about 10:55 p.m. by employees who said the man and woman entered the store, loaded up a shopping cart full of merchandise and left without paying.

An employee followed the suspects outside and the man flashed a handgun, telling the employee to go inside.

The man and woman fled in an older model silver Nissan with body wash and miscellaneous items from the store.

