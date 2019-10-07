It’s time to talk about a levy, Akron Public Schools leaders said Monday night, as the district expects to see a deficit sooner than planned.

APS expects to be in the red by $1.8 million by the end of this school year, according to the five-year forecast Treasurer Ryan Pendleton presented to the board. But next year, that number grows to $11 million, and in five years, it would be $39 million.

“That’s a pretty substantial deficit that we don’t want to cut our way out of,” Pendleton said. “So that planning and discussion needs to start now.”

A request to voters for new operating money could be in the form of a property tax or an income tax, he said. A timeline has not been established.

Pendleton said he expects the Ohio Department of Education might flag the forecast and ask the district what it’s doing about the projected deficits.

“That does not mean that we need to pass operating funds today,” he said. “It is the beginning of our conversation.”

Pendleton told board members this summer he expected a minimal surplus for this year and a deficit next year. No one expenditure or loss of expected revenue accounted for the change in prediction, he said.

For this year, the district could make “trims” or cover the relatively small deficit from its $60 million of cash reserves, Pendleton said. But that can’t continue.

The district should have two months’ worth of operating expenses on hand at any given time, he said. For APS, with an annual budget of roughly $383 million, that means the district should keep about $58 million in its reserves.

At current revenues, the district would have to dip so far into savings that the fund would shrink to $48 million by Fiscal Year 2021 and $22 million by 2022. It would take mere months to empty the fund completely.

The school board has a policy that the treasurer must notify the board if the reserve funds drop below $38 million. But there is no policy about how low that fund could drop. Board member Patrick Bravo said he would like the board to look at a policy that would have “more teeth” and stop the district from being able to spend past a certain level.

But spending is not the problem overall, he said.

“This district doesn’t have a spending problem,” Bravo said. “It has a revenue problem, and it’s a state funding problem.”

The district last passed a levy in 2012. Pendleton said a typical cycle for the district to go back to voters for additional money is about six years, given that expenditures increase 3-4% each year.

Board members noted it’s already been seven years since that successful levy, and applauded Superintendent David James and his team for stretching the dollars.

But finding efficiencies is getting harder to do, Pendleton and some board members said.

Board member Tim Miller cited recent consolidations of facilities as one way the district has reduced expenditures.

“We don’t have the luxury of those kinds of cuts before us anymore,” he said.

Pendleton said the district expects to receive about $12 million in new money from the state over the next two years for student wellness initiatives, but neither the revenue nor the expenses it will cover can be counted in the forecast, per guidance from the state. The new funding also isn’t guaranteed after two years.

