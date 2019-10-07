Dani Shapiro, author of the critically acclaimed memoir "Inheritance," will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the main Akron-Summit County Public Library.

Shapiro's will talk about how taking an ancestry DNA test led to the upending of her life. The presentation will take place in the auditorium of the library, 60 S. High St., as part of the free Main Event Speaker Series.

Books will be available for purchase and there will be a book signing after the program.

Shapiro also has written the memoirs “Hourglass” and “Devotion” as well as the novel “Black & White.”