ECONOMY

New NABE survey finds

slowdown concerns rise

The nation's business economists think President Donald Trump's trade war with China will contribute to a sharp slowdown in economic growth this year and next, raising concerns about a possible recession starting late next year.

The latest survey by a panel of 51 forecasters with the National Association for Business Economics shows they expect growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, to slow to 2.3% this year from 2.9% in 2018. The new forecast marks a downgrade from the 2.6% estimate for 2019 economic growth that the NABE panel had made in June.

For 2020, the forecasters expect GDP growth to fall to 1.8%.

SUSTAINABILITY

Unilever aims to reduce

use of plastic packaging

Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Dove soaps and Lipton teas, said Monday it aims to halve its use of non-recycled plastics by 2025.

CEO Alan Jope said the multinational aims to achieve the goal by reducing its use of all plastics by 100,000 metric tons and using more recycled plastic.

Unilever previously pledged to make all its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 and to use at least 25% recycled plastic in packaging by that year.

The company also said Monday it aims to collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.

BANKING

Reports says HSBC to cut

10,000 from workforce

HSBC Holdings may eliminate as many as 10,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive, according to a Financial Times report that signaled Europe may bear the brunt of the initiative.

The bank, one of several European lenders shrinking its workforce, is questioning why it has so many people in the region when it has double-digit returns in parts of Asia, one person briefed on the matter told the newspaper.

The cuts, which would affect about 4% of the global workforce of about 238,000, come as HSBC interim Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn ramps up an aggressive cost-cutting strategy started under his predecessor, John Flint, who abruptly departed in August.

BENEFITS

General Electric to freeze

some workers' pensions

General Electric is freezing the pension plans of about 20,000 of its workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees as it attempts to slash debt.

The industrial conglomerate has been selling off assets and streamlining its operations amid sagging profits and other negative developments in recent years. It faces approximately $54 billion in industrial net debt.

The Boston company said Monday that its actions would trim its pension deficit by about $5 billion to $8 billion, and net debt by about $4 billion to $6 billion.