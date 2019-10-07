A family in a horse and buggy was seriously injured after they were struck by a minivan Sunday afternoon in Stark County’s Sugar Creek Township.

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers were summoned shortly before 4 p.m. to U.S. Route 62 near Stoneford Street SW for a crash involving a car and a buggy.

Bradford Weaver, 38, of Beach City, was driving a black 2011 Honda Odyssey northeast on U.S. 62 at 3:54 p.m., the same direction Levi Hershberger, 62, of Dundee, was driving a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy also held Sarah Hershberger, 62, and Samuel Hershberger, 24, also of Dundee.

Troopers believe Weaver’s minivan struck the horse-and-buggy, forcing them off the right side of the road and ejecting all of the Hershbergers.

Weaver continued a short distance and then stopped in the road.

Wilmont Fire and EMS personnel took the Hershbergers, all of whom suffered serious injuries, to Aultman Hospital. Weaver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation Monday.

The family members’ conditions were not available early Monday morning.