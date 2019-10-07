A former Cuyahoga Falls police officer wiped away tears Monday as he waited to learn whether he’d get probation or prison for sexually assaulting a woman he met at a bar.

Lewis Watson apologized to the 23-year-old woman he assaulted — and pledged to the judge that he’ll become a “better man.”

“I stand ready to accept the court’s decision on punishment,” Watson said. “Regardless of what’s done, I will rebuild and make myself a better man in the future.”

Jeff Laybourne, Watson’s attorney, and Karen Watson, Lewis Watson’s mother, urged Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones to give Watson probation, noting a concern for him being targeted in prison because of his law enforcement background.

Jones, though, didn’t go with their recommendation, instead sentencing Watson to two years in prison. He will be eligible to apply for an early release after six months.

Watson, 27, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty in August to sexual battery, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a more serious rape charge.

Prosecutors say Watson assaulted the woman, whom he met through a friend while they were at a bar, on June 21, 2018, at Watson’s East Hunter Lake Drive apartment.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Watson was immediately placed on administrative leave. He worked for the department from Feb. 20 until June 27, when he resigned. Before this, he worked for the New Franklin Police Department.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Tom Kroll said Watson was off-duty when the incident happened, but was still in a position of trust.

“He not only disrespected but manipulated a position of authority to violate and sexually assault a young woman who became vulnerable,” Kroll said.

Detective Brian Breeden of the sheriff’s office said officers are supposed to protect people from harm, not harm them.

“The victim in this case showed a lot of courage — to stand up for herself and for victims who may be too fearful to stand up for themselves,” he said.

The victim, who formerly lived in Akron and now resides in East Canton, said some sexual assault victims let this experience take over their lives.

“I’m not going to let that happen to me,” she said. “I control that. I control my life.”

She said Watson couldn’t control himself on the night he met her and she hopes he fixes that flaw in the future.

“I hope the best for you,” she said.

Laybourne said Watson has no prior criminal record, has the support of his family and poses a low risk of recidivism. He urged Jones to consider probation, pointing to how Watson already lost his job and career and will have a felony on his record, making future employment more difficult.

Karen Watson also pushed for Jones to consider probation, noting that being incarcerated can be dangerous for a former officer. She said she and her husband have “pledged to assist him on his path to redemption.”

When Jones announced Watson’s sentencing, the judge said she will speak to prison officials to make sure they are aware he is a former officer.

Laybourne asked if she would consider delaying his transfer to prison until the proper precautions can be taken.

“I will not,” Jones said.

After the sentencing, Laybourne said he was disappointed Watson got prison time. He said he will apply for an early release as soon as it is permitted.

“He looks forward to proving himself to the judge, his family and the community,” Laybourne said.

