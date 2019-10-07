Akron police are investigating the shooting death Sunday night of a man found on a city sidewalk in what appears to be a failed robbery.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday afternoon that 22-year-old Jontae Alexander died in the incident.

He was shot multiple times after apparently using a gun to rob another man on in the 600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to Akron police.

The examiner's office said an autopsy revealed that Alexander died of a gunshot wound to the torso. He was also shot in the leg.

The other man, 27, had non-life threatening gun wounds to an arm and torso, police said.

The man told police he was walking on Rhodes when Alexander brandished a gun and demanded money.

The man told police that the attempted robber became distracted and at that time the victim pulled out his own gun and shot Alexander, who then returned fire.

Residents in the area heard the gunfire and called 911.

The man with the non-life-threatening injuries was taken by paramedics to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Police said they found Alexander on a nearby sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died in the emergency room at 11:06 p.m.

The shootings happened about 10:35 p.m. in a residential area that is east of the Akron Zoo and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Akron’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.