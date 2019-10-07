A 46-year-old woman was shot in the leg Saturday in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood by a man who stole her purse.

Officers dispatched about 10:20 p.m. to the 2200 block of 14th St. SW were met by the victim, who had a wound to the leg. She told officers the suspect approached her and showed her a handgun.

When he demanded the purse, the woman refused to cooperate and the suspect fired at least one round.

He took the woman’s purse and fled. The bag contained her cellphone and other items.

The woman was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.