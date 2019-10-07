The five young boys were starved and lived in “subhuman conditions” inside their home in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood.

They escaped, semiclothed and malnourished, and sought help from police.

Now, one of the victims who was 8 at the time wants the woman who abused him and his siblings to remain behind bars.

“I don’t think she should get out until 30 years is done,” said Jesse Eging, now 24, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eging reached out to the Beacon Journal on Monday after reading an article revealing that his abuser, Alice Jenkins, is seeking to be released from prison halfway through her 30-year sentence. He asked that his name be used, saying he and his siblings have been referred to for too long simply as “victims.”

Prosecutors agree that Jenkins should remain in prison.

“We think a 30-year sentence is reflective of the gravity of these crimes,” Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Tom Kroll said during a hearing Monday on Jenkins’ early-release request.

Don Malarcik, Jenkins’ attorney, however, pointed to the lengthy amount of time his client has spent in prison — enough that the youngest of the three boys, who was 7 at the time, is now 22. He said Jenkins has completed prison programs, remained trouble-free and would have the support of her family if she was released.

“She accepted full responsibility for her actions,” Malarcik said. “She avoided the necessity of a trial.”

Malarcik urged Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones to allow Jenkins to proceed to the second phase of the early-release process in which Jenkins would be brought back from prison and permitted to speak.

Jones said she will take the matter under advisement.

Jenkins, 43, and Mary Rowles, 47, her lesbian partner, were sentenced to 30 years in prison in January 2004 after pleading guilty to numerous charges related to the abuse of Rowles’ five sons. The boys’ sister also lived in the home but wasn’t subjected to the same abuse. The children were ages 7 to 16.

The abuse endured by the children, which included being forced to sleep in a closet, swallow human and animal feces and eat cat food, made national headlines.

Jones denied Rowles’ request for an early prison release last year.

Jones asked Kroll if he or his office has talked to any of the victims about Jenkins’ early-release request.

Kroll said his office has so far been unable to reach any of the victims.

Eging, who spent a couple of years in foster care and was then adopted, plans to reach out to Jones to urge her to deny Jenkins’ request. He said he was angered to read a comment from one of Jenkins’ family members who said people convicted of murder don’t get as much prison time as she got.

“There were six kids whose lives got taken away,” Eging said. . “That is equivalent to murder, in my eyes.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at 330-996-3705, swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.