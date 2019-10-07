The strike at General Motors Co. entered its fourth week Monday with the United Auto Workers union and the carmaker at an impasse over investment in U.S. factories, overshadowing progress made in recent days on other key issues.

The union made an offer to GM on Saturday evening, and the company's response Sunday morning didn't address some issues, especially job security, Terry Dittes, a UAW vice president, wrote in a letter to members. "Negotiations have taken a turn for the worse," he wrote.

"They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change," Dittes wrote about GM. "It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this agreement."

A spokesman for GM said the automaker is continuing to negotiate in good faith. The company is "committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution," the spokesman said in an email. The two sides resumed negotiations Monday morning.

The strike that took effect Sept. 16 has cut GM production by more than 8,000 vehicles a day, according to calculations by analysts at Credit Suisse and IHS Markit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she is concerned about the growing impact of the strike as it entered its fourth week.

Whitmer, who visited workers on the picket lines at a GM plant near the state capital of Lansing, said she hopes that the two sides find common ground and that the strike ends soon.

The strike immediately halted production at GM's U.S. factories. On Monday, GM shut down V8 engine and continuously variable transmission assembly lines at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, idling about 415 workers. Earlier the company closed two assembly plants in Mexico and Canada.

Despite Dittes' letter both sides continued bargaining Monday. He wrote that progress had been made on important issues last week, but the talks took a "turn for the worse."

Dittes also sent a sharp letter to GM's vice president for labor relations Sunday, saying: "You didn't even have a professional courtesy to explain why you could not accept or why you rejected our package proposal for each item we addressed."

A person briefed on the talks said Sunday that the union voiced concerns about GM increasing production in Mexico, where it now builds pickup trucks, small cars and two SUVs. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private, said both sides are far apart on guarantees of new products in U.S. factories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.