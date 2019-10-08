The well-known Portage Lakes building that housed the former Prime 93 and Bricco Prime that sold at auction in June will soon be home to Lala’s restaurant and a separate event center.

Lisa Houck is behind Lala’s. She owned and operated Portage Lakes haunt Upper Deck bar and restaurant for 10 years until she sold it last year.

She hopes to open the new eatery — a steak, seafood, pasta and pizza place — around the end of this month or early November in the building at 4315 Manchester Road in New Franklin.

It’ll be a more fine-dining spot than other places in the lakes, she said.

The restaurant’s name? A friend’s young daughter couldn’t say “Lisa” and called Houck “Lala.”

Gather at the Lakes is the name of the event center, at the back of the building. It will feature the existing 5,300-square-foot ballroom that can be divided into four spaces.

Erin Klauser, who bought the building at auction, will operate it.

Klauser, who previously managed an event space, is planning a New Year’s Eve party — with food and drinks — at Gather at the Lakes, marking its grand opening.

The ticket price hasn’t yet been determined, though Klauser has a theme: “The Roaring 1920s to ring in 2020.”

Watch the Gather at the Lakes’ Facebook page for information on how to get tickets for that party, as well as details on how to schedule events there.

Gather customers can use Lala’s as their caterer or they can bring in an outside caterer. Bar service will be handled by the event center.

The interiors of the event space and restaurant are being refreshed. Windows are being installed in doors to let natural light inside the event center.

On the bar side, live piano music will be featured on Saturday nights, Houck said.

The pizza dough and some of the pasta will be made in house. All of the pasta will be fresh, Houck said.

Craft cocktails, as well as a “great wine selection,” will be available, she said.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar will stay open until 11 p.m. those days. On Sunday, Lala’s will be open for brunch only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Houck is teaming up with the same two partners she had at the Upper Deck: her husband, Jeffrey Houck, who owns a business that provides in-home care for seniors and others, and Craig Hartong, an insurance adjuster.

They’re leasing the restaurant space from Klauser.

Klauser knew she wanted to find someone to lease the restaurant space when she and her husband bought the building at auction for $517,000 in June. Sometime after the auction, a friend told her Lisa Houck might be interested in it.

“We have the same vision. It’s working out wonderfully,” Klauser said.

Houck’s previous experience in the hospitality industry includes managing a few area restaurants and working as a server at local fine-dining spots. She also worked in mortgage lending for a time.

Last year, she sold the Upper Deck — the business, not the property, which is owned by a family trust — to Tim Adkins and John House. Adkins owns the area Basement Sports Bar & Grills and House owns the local Johnny J’s Pub & Grilles.

Bricco Prime closed in April after the building's owner and the buyer of the Akron area's Bricco restaurants, Dave Sharp, failed to come to terms on a lease.

David Glenny, who previously owned the Bricco restaurants, took over operations at the former Prime 93 restaurant in 2017.

The building with a big front porch was for years the home of popular Portage Lakes spot Anthe's Restaurant, which closed in 2007. Before Anthe's opened there, the building housed the Sunset Inn.

Hudson chef events

The Hudson Library & Historical Society continues with its popular chef events in November.

Pastry chef and sugar artist Anna Weisend will prepare English trifle — cake custard and fruit — at 2 p.m. Nov. 3.

She continues to teach her craft after owning the now-closed cake boutique The Grand Finale for 19 years. It most recently was in Brunswick.

Weisend has won many awards, including a first place award at the Great American Cake Show.

Then at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Kevin Foley of Chagrin Falls’ Bull & Bird Steakhouse will prepare Tuscan ribeye.

He received his culinary arts degree from the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts and is the executive chef for the Hyde Park Restaurant Group’s newest concept, Bull & Bird Steakhouse.

Register for either program at www.hudsonlibrary.org. For information, call 330-653-6658, Ext. 1010.

Such programs typically fill up fast.

The library is at 96 Library St., off state Route 303.

Fanniversary Week at DQ

The locally owned Dairy Queen on Restaurant Hill in Copley is continuing to celebrate Fanniversary Week for its one-year anniversary, offering discounts and support to local high school football teams.

On Wednesday, 10 percent of all sales 4-7 p.m. go to Revere football. On Tuesday this week, 10 percent of all sales during the same time period were designated for Copley football.

On Thursday, any size cone costs $1, and on Friday, a small Blizzard runs $1. On Saturday and Sunday, the first 200 people to purchase a 10-inch DQ cake each day will receive one free small Blizzard treat every week for one year. On Sunday, buy a 4-piece chicken strip basket, and get another one for $1.

The DQ is at 65 Montrose Ave. West Ave.

This is the third Dairy Queen for brothers Kurt and Karl Warther, who left the family business — Warther Cutlery in Dover — and with a partner took over the Dairy Queen at 715 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, and later the one at 3645 Fishcreek Road in Stow.

Time running out for deli orders

Time is running out to order from the first Digital Jewish Deli offered by the Sisterhood at Temple Israel in Bath.

The Sisterhood is taking orders through Oct. 15.

The Digital Jewish Deli is so named because you can order online. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Temple Israel at 91 Springside Drive. Those getting food won't have to leave their cars.

The Digital Jewish Deli offerings include chicken matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, corned beef sandwiches, potato latkes, black and white cookies, gluten-free ruglelach (cooked in a kitchen where non-gluten free food is prepared) and more.

To order and pay online, go to www.jewishdeli.net. You also can download the order form from the website and mail the form and payment to Temple Israel, 91 Springside Drive, Akron, OH 44333.

You also can pick up and complete the order form at Temple Israel and pay by cash or check.

Holiday Wine Show

News of the popular Holiday Wine Show at the two area 750ml wine bar/shops has arrived.

It will be Nov. 5 at the Brecksville shop at 8903 Brecksville Road, and Nov. 6 at the Akron shop at 2287 W. Market St.

Each show will feature 50-plus wines.

Cost is $49 for Club750 members and $59 for nonmembers. Appetizers are included. Tastings will be offered during two time slots, 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. Club750 members can attend a 5 p.m. preview.

To reserve a spot at either shop, email, info@750mlwines.com. For more information, call the Akron location at 330-794-5754 or the Brecksville shop at 440-526-8100 or email info@750mlwines.com.

Also coming up at the Akron 750ml is the annual Halloween party.

It’ll run 6-10 p.m. Oct. 25.

Cost is $29 for for Club750 members and $39 for nonmembers.

Bud Light, October beers, sangria, house white wine, house red wines and small plates will be served. The evening will feature a costume contest, raffles, entertainment and more.

To reserve, email info@750mlwines.com.

More sips

The Mustard Seed Café and Market in the Montrose shopping area will host a Tour of France wine tasting, featuring samples of 20 wines from around the country from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18.

Along with reds, whites, rose’ and bubbles, light appetizers, gourmet cheeses and “something sweet” will be served.

This event has previously sold out. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For reservations, call 330-666-7333.

The Mustard Seed in Montrose is at 3885 W. Market St. in Bath.

Send local food news to Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com. You can follow her @KatieByardABJ on Twitter or on Facebook.