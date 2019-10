An 20-year-old Akron man walking south of InfoCision Stadium was shot in the leg Monday night.

Police arrived about 9:30 p.m. and were told by the man that he was walking southbound on Kirn Avenue when he felt a burning sensation in his leg.

He told police he looked down and saw that he had been shot. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for treatment.

The injured man did not see the shooter and was unable to give police a description.