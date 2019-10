A 37-year-old Akron man was injured Monday in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood when another man stabbed him in the neck with a box cutter.

Akron police arrived at a Victory Street address about 6:15 a.m. and were told the man was attacked on the second floor of the residence.

When they arrived, according to reports, the victim was holding a towel to his neck.

The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening.