The city of Akron says it will reveal an “aggressive, new snow and ice strategy” Wednesday morning.

A media advisory issued Tuesday said city officials will discuss the new policy on combating snow and ice at a 10:45 a.m. news conference.

The new policy comes after a January snowstorm left residents angry and frustrated that many streets had not been plowed.

A few days after the storm, when many streets were still covered with snow, the city issued an apology.

“We have failed to provide a timely level of service to all City streets in response to this storm, and we are sorry,” the apology said.

“We apologize to the Akron community for the inconvenience and frustration our response has caused," the city said. "The level of service we provided has fallen short of what our residents rightly expect. While we have devoted 100% of our available City resources 24/7 to plow and salt all primary, secondary and residential streets following Winter Storm Harper, the results of these efforts have been unacceptable.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will be at the news conference, along with Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville and the city’s Director of Public Service John Moore.