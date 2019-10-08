Akron Public Schools settled one of five lawsuits filed by families upset over the treatment of their children during a "Scared Straight" style program involving a man posing as a police officer.

The district agreed to pay the family of a minor, identified in the lawsuit as X.C., $90,000. APS did not admit any wrongdoing or liability as part of the agreement.

The family had originally sought $25 million in the federal civil rights case.

The suit was one of five such cases filed against the district in 2018 and is the first to be resolved.

Christopher Hendon, of Akron, was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison March 7 after he pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including impersonating a police officer, kidnapping and abduction. He will be eligible for an early release after 18 months.

Investigators said Hendon took children in handcuffs from their schools or elsewhere to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center or the Summit County Jail as part of an unofficial Scared Straight effort.

The lawsuit filed against Akron Public Schools accused the district of violating X.C.'s constitutional rights by allowing Hendon to operate the program when he wasn't a police officer or trained to interact with students.

The boy, identified as an African American student with a behavioral and learning disability, was a student at Leggett Community Learning Center when Hendon impersonated a police officer and operated his unofficial Scared Straight program.

"The lawsuit brought by XC and his father PC has been settled by the parties," the two sides said in a joint statement. "The parties agreed not to comment on the settlement or the litigation beyond the issuance of this announcement."

APS spokesman Mark Williamson and the lawyer for the plaintiffs both reiterated they had no additional comment.

The school board approved the settlement Monday night.

The other four pending cases all demand $24 million or $25 million.

