Odd issues can percolate up from the depths of small-town politics. In this southern Summit County township of about 11,000 residents, it’s fire hydrants.

Or, more correctly, old and rusty hydrants being painted red by a Coventry Township trustee. And that has at least one resident seeing red.

At trustee meetings and in emails and phone calls, township resident Pam Wayland has been critical of Trustee Richard Kutuchief for painting rusted hydrants in the township. The effort, Kutuchief said, was undertaken to improve a neglected feature.

“Many of the hydrants were totally covered in weeds [so] you can’t even see the damn thing,” Kutuchief said in a recent phone interview. “I’ve asked Akron in the past four years to paint them. Right now I have taken it upon myself to paint the hydrants a shiny red.”

Akron owns the hydrants because the city provides water service to the township.

The issue first rose to the surface at a trustee meeting in in the spring. There, Wayland and Lisa Fouser, one of Kutuchief’s two opponents in November’s election, sparred with the trustee over the city’s complement of about 300 Akron-owned fire hydrants.

Dan Fouser, spouse of candidate Lisa Fouser, said the issue arose when residents questioned Kutuchief about his hydrant effort. Lisa Fouser asked if the hydrants needed to be a particular color.

Kutuchief had painted one near the township’s clock tower salmon and silver. It remains.

“My wife asked: ‘What would happen if someone liked the color green?’ ” Dan Fouser said. Later, she asked the same about red.

In a subsequent trustees meeting on Sept. 12, Wayland continued to press Kutuchief, contending the hydrants should be a particular color. He responded with a passionate oratory on maintaining and improving the hydrants and asked Wayland to paint some of her own.

He continues to promote the effort despite the criticism.

“There is absolutely no color distinction,” Kutuchief said. “There is absolutely no regulation that proscribes the color by law.”

John Dolensky, Coventry fire chief, agreed.

In a recent phone interview, Dolensky said the National Fire Protection Association recommends yellow as a standard color, but the organization has no legal authority in the township.

“There is no law or code that says what color fire hydrants have to be,” he said.

And he isn’t too disturbed by the red hydrants.

“It is better than the way it was,” he said.

The color, in a very fundamental sense, doesn’t matter to the chief. If it’s there, it’s the right color.

“When I pull up to a fire hydrant,” he said, “I don’t have a lot of choice.”

Lisa Fouser said on Tuesday that her primary concern about Kutuchief’s project is lack of research and planning. As it now stands, the effort lacks standardization and organization.

“Why would you not incorporate a task force … create a plan in that task force, put a budget to the plan and then bring it forward to the trustees to vote on it?” she said.

She said she thinks Kutuchief can be dismissive of residents’ concerns.

“I listen and I watch how he’s dealt with me and other residents,” she said. “He can rub you the wrong way and bring out the worst.”

Kutuchief, for his part, says he wants people who gripe about what he’s doing to act more and complain less.

“I’ll ask this question: ‘Ms. Wayland: What are you doing for Coventry Township? Come join me.’ ”

Kutuchief said he has cut grass and performed other lawncare duties, as have his colleagues.

“My opponents are not doing those things,” he said. “The point of the matter is this hydrant painting is to do something right for Coventry Township.”

Lisa Fouser said the community should agree first on the hydrant and other projects.

“As a leader, what you do for one, you need to do for all,” she said. “We should all be on the same page.”

