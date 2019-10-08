Harlene Jones Lee, a former professional skater who died in July, has left $3.4 million to Hiram College as a gift from her estate.

The gift from Lee, who graduated from Hiram College in 1951, is the largest cash gift in the college’s history, Jenelle Bayus, public relations and communications manager for Hiram College said Tuesday.

The liberal arts college in Portage County has received larger contributions in multi-year pledges.

Lee, a native of Ravenna who was a primary grade teacher in Maple Heights, earned some of the highest awards a skater can achieve in dancing and free dancing competitions in the United States and Canada, Hiram College said in a news release issued Tuesday.

She and her partner, F. Ritter Shumway, skated in the national “Exhibition of Champions” for 12 years, were special guests on the World Team Tour, and performed special shows for Bob Hope, President Gerald Ford, and the king and queen of Sweden, the college said.

Lee died July 29 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

She directed a portion of the gift to support student health and athletics, as well as to three new endowed scholarship funds, Jennifer Schuller, the college’s vice president of development and alumni relations, said in the news release. One of the funds is for students preparing for law school, another is for students bound for medical school and another is for high-achieving students.

News of the gift comes about a month after the college revealed it is cutting its list price for tuition and mandatory fees by 35 percent — from $37,710 for tuition and mandatory fees to $24,500.

The new tuition model — announced Sept. 9 — will take effect in the fall of 2020, and comes closer to the price most students pay after receiving financial aid, college officials have said.

Lee's gift "could not be more timely," Hiram College President Lori Varlotta said in the news release, noting the tuition model.

“Harlene’s generosity provides scholarships for our students, making a private education more affordable and accessible to students from all backgrounds,” Varlottta said.

The goal of the new tuition model is to attract students who may be deterred from even applying.

Hiram, like some other small liberal arts schools in the nation, has had financial financial struggles in recent years as it competes for students in a smaller pool of 18- to 22-year olds.

Increased enrollment will lead to revenue growth and growing financial strength, Hiram Chief Financial Officer Nancy Rubin said when the new tuition model was revealed last month.

In response, Hiram has reduced staff, and dropped some majors and added others.

Hiram has about 1,000 traditional students and more than 100 enrolled in its weekend college program, according to its website.



Record-Courier Gatehouse Media Ohio reporter Krista S.Kano contributed to this report. Reach Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal. com.