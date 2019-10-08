An Akron man stared upward when he heard a Summit County jury had found him guilty of murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his archrival.

Jovonta Moore then sat with his eyes downcast and didn’t look at the jury as they left the courtroom.

After deliberating for 12 hours Monday and Tuesday, the jurors found Moore guilty of one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. They deadlocked on a second count of murder that means to “purposely cause the death” of someone.

Moore will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Moore, 23, claimed self-defense in the shooting death of Kaleem Primm, 22, on March 31 outside an East Mapledale Avenue house in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood.

Moore’s weeklong trial ended with closing arguments Monday morning. The jury then began deliberating on the four counts, each including a gun specification.

The jurors announced they were deadlocked about 1 p.m. Tuesday and were encouraged to continue trying to reach a consensus.

Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien read the verdicts in place of Judge Alison McCarty, who is ill. McCarty presided over the trial.

Moore, whose former girlfriend and the mother of two of his children was dating Primm, feuded with Primm for several weeks leading up to the shooting. Moore at one point fired warning shots into the air, with ballistics tests showing the bullets came from the same gun used to shoot Primm.

Moore testified that he and Primm got into an argument on the night of the shooting and Primm told him he was a “dead man.” He said he followed Primm out of the house and Primm charged at him. He said he feared Primm was going to make good on his threat, so he fired his gun at Primm until he dropped.

Moore said he then panicked and fled. He was arrested several days later.

Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel said in his closing argument that self-defense is a paramount right and shouldn’t be claimed lightly.

“Kaleem Primm had no weapon, no gun, and didn’t throw a punch,” Baumoel said. “He never even touched this man, yet he got shot down. That is not self-defense.”

Baumoel noted how Moore’s story morphed over time, with him initially telling police he hadn’t shot Primm. He also said those who witnessed the shooting disagreed on whether Primm charged at Moore to attack him or to try to knock his gun away to keep from getting shot.

“Hold him responsible for his actions,” Baumoel urged the jurors. “Because of his anger, he killed in cold blood.”

Job Esau Perry, Moore’s attorney, though, said Primm threatened Moore several times immediately before the shooting and Moore was aware of other times when Primm had a weapon.

“His words and actions made him believe that night that his life was in jeopardy,” Perry said of Primm. “His only means of escape was by use of force.”

After the verdicts, Perry said Moore plans to appeal.

"We mounted a vehement defense and, from our perspective, he acted within his statutory rights of self defense," Perry said.

